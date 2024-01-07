Sanjeevani World School Hosts Kalakosh 2023: Celebrating Guru-Shishya Bond |

Sanjeevani World School, Dahisar, organized its inaugural Kalakosh 2023 event on December 19th, 2023. This interschool gathering aimed to celebrate the bond between students and teachers. Kalakosh 2023 witnessed participation of over 100 students and teachers from various schools under the theme "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat."

The event commemorated the respected Shrimati Sanjeevani Chandrabhan Agarwal. A variety of contests such as public speaking, costume presentation, dancing, singing, cooking without fire, art, and television games were organized for the contestants.

The participants had to wear black or blue shirts or T-shirts, as well as black jeans, and were prohibited from wearing their school uniform or ID cards.

The Vasant Vihar School in Thane secured the Kalakosh Rotating Trophy 2023 for their performance.

Talking about the event, Dr. Seema Negi, the Director Principal of Sanjeevani World School, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "KalaKosh celebrated the sacred student-teacher bond, not just as tradition, but as a force for educational excellence. This "Guru-Shishya" relationship is a safe space for intellectual and emotional exploration, where both students and teachers flourish."

Dr. Negi recommended that other schools could adopt this idea by engaging in collaborative projects, establishing mentoring programs, and promoting mutual respect.

She also proposed that by incorporating this belief, schools can develop more than just knowledgeable students; schools can create individuals who are well-rounded and equipped to learn and succeed in a world that requires more than just academic knowledge.

Expressing his views on the event, Dr. Sunil Agrawalji, President of Sanjeevani World School. He remarked, "Kalakosh 2023 highlighted the commitment of both students and educators in crafting a remarkable event. We take pride in nurturing such a favorable and rewarding atmosphere."