NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest

GOONJ is the flagship fest of NMIMS – Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM) and one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing college events. Recognised for its dynamic atmosphere, professionally curated performances, and institution-wide participation, Goonj brings together creativity and passion from across Mumbai’s inter-collegiate circuit.
Built on the spirit of fearless self-expression and authenticity, Goonj is more than just an event — it is a movement where individuality thrives and energy speaks louder than words. With every edition, Goonj continues to grow bigger, bolder, and louder, setting new benchmarks for student-led experiences.
🔥 PRO-NITE ANNOUNCEMENT 🔥
Get ready for an unforgettable night as Gajendra Verma takes the stage at Goonj Pro-Nite
📅 29th January, 2026
📍 Venue: JVPD Ground, Juhu
🎟 PASS DISTRIBUTION DETAILS
📅 27th January, 2026
Phase 1: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Phase 2: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM
📍 Pass Distribution Venue: Gate 5, Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS
👉 Free passes are available for students on presentation of a valid Student ID.