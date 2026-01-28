 NMIMS Goonj 2026: Singer Gajendra Verma To Perform At Flagship Pro - Nite College Fest
Goonj, the flagship fest of NMIMS’ Pravin Dalal School, is one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing inter-collegiate events celebrating fearless self-expression and creativity. For Goonj 2026, singer Gajendra Verma will headline the Pro-Nite on January 29 at JVPD Ground, Juhu. Free student passes will be distributed on January 27 at NMIMS.

GOONJ is the flagship fest of NMIMS – Pravin Dalal School of Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management (PDSE & FBM) and one of Mumbai’s fastest-growing college events. Recognised for its dynamic atmosphere, professionally curated performances, and institution-wide participation, Goonj brings together creativity and passion from across Mumbai’s inter-collegiate circuit.

Built on the spirit of fearless self-expression and authenticity, Goonj is more than just an event — it is a movement where individuality thrives and energy speaks louder than words. With every edition, Goonj continues to grow bigger, bolder, and louder, setting new benchmarks for student-led experiences.

🔥 PRO-NITE ANNOUNCEMENT 🔥

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Gajendra Verma takes the stage at Goonj Pro-Nite

📅 29th January, 2026

📍 Venue: JVPD Ground, Juhu

🎟 PASS DISTRIBUTION DETAILS

📅 27th January, 2026

Phase 1: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Phase 2: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

📍 Pass Distribution Venue: Gate 5, Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS

👉 Free passes are available for students on presentation of a valid Student ID.

