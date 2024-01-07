VIDEO: Students Get Into Physical Fight, Break Teacher's Nose |

A video is quickly gaining popularity on social media platforms, showing two students engaging in a physical altercation.

This physical fight later results into the broken nose of the teacher that tries to intervene and stop the fight between the two students.

In a viral video posted on the microblogging site and social media platform 'X' (previously known as Twitter), has gained a lot of attention on the social media platforms from the netizens.

The video posted by the user @crispinessdolan, showcases a physical fight between two students in the classroom. The fight escalates as the two students brutally attack each other.

The fellow students present in the class try to stop the fight by shouting at them. A teacher then tries to stop the fight between the two but shocking the one of the student accidently punches her on the nose and the teacher crashes on the ground.

The injury of the teacher does not stop the fight between the two students. Later on, as the other students intervene, the two fighting realize they hurt their teacher and stop fighting, as seen in the video.

The identity of the students, teacher and the university is not revealed in the video.