SAMS Odisha +2 Second Merit List OUT; Check NOW |

SAMS Odisha +2 merit list 2024 for round 2 was released today, August 5, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha. On the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, candidates who have enrolled for the higher secondary school entrance round can view the second selection merit list.



The official schedule states that the HSS (+2) selection status was made public today, August 5, at 3 p.m.

Candidates will have till August 10 to report for second selection and update their admissions at the higher secondary school level. The reporting period for second selection applicants will start on August 7. Schools will have the same amount of time to update the SAMS e-space with the admission data of the second selection candidates and repair errors.

How to check?



-Go to samsodisha.gov.in, the official website.

-Select Higher Secondary School (+2) by clicking on the link.

-Select the merit list of the second selection.

-After choosing your category, you can choose the college's kind, district, and stream.

-Examine and save the list for your records.

SAMS Odisha 2024



On July 21, the first round selection list was made public. On June 6, the online application process for class 11 entrance opened. Reporting for the first round was done from July 22 to July 27. Up to July 30, students who were admitted in the first round of selection might make an online request for a slide-up.

SAMS Odisha is an integrated site that offers students at the institution level e-administration and other e-services via a single platform for admission into various educational programs throughout the state.