FIFA 'Football For Schools' Programme Expands Reach Across Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra

The FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme has recently expanded its influence to various districts in Odisha, Goa, and Maharashtra. This ambitious initiative, a collaborative effort between the Department of School Education & Literacy, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), and FIFA, is gaining momentum in regions like Angul, Dhenkanal, and Deogarh in Odisha, as well as North Goa, South Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Inaugural event at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

The programme was officially kicked off at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Cuttack on December 3 last year, marking the commencement of a transformative journey for students. The F4S initiative is strategically designed to enhance football accessibility within the school setting, aiming to foster a love for the sport and promote a healthier lifestyle among students.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, serving as the nodal organization for the F4S programme, has set its sights on impacting approximately 700 million children globally. This collaborative effort between the education sector, AIFF, and FIFA is not only making football more accessible to both boys and girls but also contributing significantly to their education, development, and empowerment.

Key Highlights: Collaboration, Integration, and Gender Inclusivity

With more than 1.5 lakh schools in India poised to benefit from this program, the AIFF underlines its commitment to promoting collaboration, integration, nodal organization, and gender inclusivity as key highlights of the FIFA F4S programme. The multi-dimensional approach of the programme not only introduces the joy of playing football but also instills values of teamwork, discipline, and fitness, contributing to the holistic development of students across the country.

