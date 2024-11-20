 RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The answer key will be available for download on the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for those who took the test.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 01:01 PM IST
article-image
RSMSSB CET 2024 | Official Website

The Common Entrance Test (CET) Graduation Level answer key will be made public by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) today, November 20, 2024. The answer key will be available for download on the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for those who took the test.

Alok Raj, the chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, verified the release date on Monday via his official X account. The post read, "CET Graduation Exam provisional answer key is planned to be released on November 20."

Read Also
MCC Releases NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Results At mcc.nic.in, Direct Link Here
article-image

Platoon Commander, Jailer, Grade II Hostel Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Districtar, Village Development Officer, Supervisor (both sexes), and Tehsil Revenue Accountant are among the government positions for whom eligibility is determined by the CET Graduation Level exam.

How to check?

FPJ Shorts
'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai
'Adults Ke Saamne Adult Language...': Comedian Yash Rathi Unfazed By FIR Over 'Vulgar' Jokes At IIT Bhilai
Guyana: PM Modi Presented With 'Key To City' Of Georgetown
Guyana: PM Modi Presented With 'Key To City' Of Georgetown
Maharashtra Records 18.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Gadchiroli Sees Highest 30%, Mumbai At 15.78%; Check Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Maharashtra Records 18.11% Voter Turnout Till 11 AM; Gadchiroli Sees Highest 30%, Mumbai At 15.78%; Check Districtwise Voting Percentages Here
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Casts Vote In Worli With Family Amid Low Voter Turnout
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former CM & Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Casts Vote In Worli With Family Amid Low Voter Turnout

-Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board's (RSMSSB) official website.
-Check the homepage for the "Latest Updates" or "Important Notices" section.
-The third step is to locate a URL that is specifically for the "RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Answer Key 2024."
-To view the answer key, click the link.
-The solution key will probably be accessible as a PDF file after you click on the link.
-To download the PDF to your device, either click the "Download" button or right-click the link and select "Save As".

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

UKSSSC Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Opens; Apply Till December 15

RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide &...

CBSE To Release CTET 2024 Admit Card Soon: Exam Scheduled For December 14; Full Step-by-Step Guide &...

TS TET 2024 Registration Window Closing Today; Check HERE

TS TET 2024 Registration Window Closing Today; Check HERE

Delhi University Student Expelled For 6 Months Over 'Scrap NTA' Graffiti; Disha Students'...

Delhi University Student Expelled For 6 Months Over 'Scrap NTA' Graffiti; Disha Students'...