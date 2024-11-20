RSMSSB CET 2024: Answer Key Anytime Soon At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB CET 2024 | Official Website

The Common Entrance Test (CET) Graduation Level answer key will be made public by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) today, November 20, 2024. The answer key will be available for download on the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, for those who took the test.

Alok Raj, the chairman of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, verified the release date on Monday via his official X account. The post read, "CET Graduation Exam provisional answer key is planned to be released on November 20."

सीईटी ग्रेजुएशन एग्जाम प्रोविजनल आंसर की 20 नवंबर को निकालने का प्लान है। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) November 18, 2024

Platoon Commander, Jailer, Grade II Hostel Superintendent, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Districtar, Village Development Officer, Supervisor (both sexes), and Tehsil Revenue Accountant are among the government positions for whom eligibility is determined by the CET Graduation Level exam.

How to check?

-Visit rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board's (RSMSSB) official website.

-Check the homepage for the "Latest Updates" or "Important Notices" section.

-The third step is to locate a URL that is specifically for the "RSMSSB CET Graduation Level Answer Key 2024."

-To view the answer key, click the link.

-The solution key will probably be accessible as a PDF file after you click on the link.

-To download the PDF to your device, either click the "Download" button or right-click the link and select "Save As".