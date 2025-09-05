Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test; New Dates Announced

Delhi Postpones CM Shri School Admission Test | Official Notification

The Delhi government has postponed the admission process of its newly launched CM Shri Schools, delaying the entrance test and important dates by nearly two weeks. The authorities assert that the action will allow students and parents more time to prepare for the state's pioneer school model.

Revised Schedule

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), admit cards will be out on September 10 now, while the entrance exam for Classes 6, 7, and 8 will take place on September 13. The final merit list of the shortlisted students is scheduled for September 20, with admissions to be completed by mid-September. The test had initially been announced for September 6, with admit cards on August 23.

Exam Pattern

Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability, and Numerical Aptitude will all be covered in the multilingual OMR-based admission exam. There will be additional time for kids with special needs during the 150-minute test.

About CM Shri Schools

The Delhi state budget for 2025–2026 included a budgetary allocation of ₹100 crore for CM Shri Schools, which are to follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and model themselves after the Center's PM Shri Schools.