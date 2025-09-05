Teachers’ Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates 45 Educators With National Awards

Teachers’ Day 2025: India celebrated Teachers' Day 2025, honoring those teachers who have transformed classrooms and inspired communities. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a special event in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, awarded the prestigious National Teachers' Awards to 45 teachers from all over the country.
Recognising Excellence in Classrooms
The Union Education Ministry stated that the awardees were selected by a three-level process at the district, state, and national levels. This year's list demonstrates diversity, as 24 male and 21 female teachers from schools in metros, towns, and far-flung villages have been included.
Celebrating Innovation and Impact
Honourees were awarded for novel methods of teaching, dedication to student growth, and attempts to enhance learning achievements in difficult environments. Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees have played a key role in shaping young minds across India.
Nationwide Representation
Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat each had two teachers represented, together with awardees from the North-East, Union Territories, and southern states, reflecting India's educational diversity.
Importance of Teachers' Day
Commemorated every year on September 5, Teachers' Day celebrates the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a great teacher-philosopher, and reiterates the country's appreciation for teachers.
National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Check Awardees Names
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi – Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward, Andhra Pradesh
Kandhan Kumaresan – Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School Aberdeen, Andaman & Nicobar
Nang Ekthani Mounglang – Govt. Sec. School Pachin, Arunachal Pradesh
Debajit Ghosh – Namsang TE Model School, Assam
Sonia Vikas Kapoor – Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Atomic Energy Education Society
Kumari Nidhi – Primary School Suhagi, Bihar
Dilip Kumar – Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Bihar
Revathy Parameswaran – P S Senior Secondary School, CBSE
Parveen Kumari – Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh
Dr. Pragya Singh – Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg, Chhattisgarh
Madhurima Acharya – Delhi Public School Newtown, CISCE
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai – GUPS Bhensroad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini, Delhi
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar – Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim, Goa
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma – Primary School Vavdi, Gujarat
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya – Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gujarat
Sunita – PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490), Haryana
Shashi Paul – Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror, Himachal Pradesh
Kuldeep Gupta – Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu & Kashmir
Shweta Sharma – Govt. M.S. Vivekanand, Jharkhand
Madhusudan K S – Government Higher Primary School Hinakal, Karnataka
Tarun Kumar Dash – PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
Kishorkumar M S – Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kerala
Ibrahim S – Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth, Lakshadweep
Bherulal Osara – Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner, Madhya Pradesh
Sheela Patel – PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh, Madhya Pradesh
Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin – Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur, Maharashtra
Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale – Dayanand College of Arts Latur, Maharashtra
Koijam Machasana – Ghari Upper Primary School, Manipur
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang – K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung, Meghalaya
Peleno Petenilhu – John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema, Nagaland
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia – PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
Basanta Kumar Rana – Govt. NUPS Kondel, Odisha
V. Rex Alias Radhakrishnan – Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School, Puducherry
Narinder Singh – Government Primary School Jandiali, Punjab
Neelam Yadav – GGSSS Tapukada, Rajasthan
Dr. Pramod Kumar – Sainik School Nalanda, Sainik School
Karma Tempo Ethenpa – PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Sikkim
Vijayalakshmi V – Bharathiyar Centenary Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu
Maram Pavithra – ZPHS Penpahad, Telangana
Bidisha Majumder – Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Tripura
Madhurima Tiwari – PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati, Uttar Pradesh
Ram Lal Singh Yadav – U.P.S. Badawapur, Uttar Pradesh
Manjubala – GPS Chyurani, Uttarakhand
Tanusree Das – Kuchlachati Primary School, West Bengal