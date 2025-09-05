Teachers’ Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Felicitates 45 Educators With National Awards

President Droupadi Murmu presents the National Teachers’ Awards 2025 to 45 outstanding educators from across India on Teachers’ Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. | Image: X/@sansad_tv

Teachers’ Day 2025: India celebrated Teachers' Day 2025, honoring those teachers who have transformed classrooms and inspired communities. The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at a special event in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, awarded the prestigious National Teachers' Awards to 45 teachers from all over the country.

Recognising Excellence in Classrooms

The Union Education Ministry stated that the awardees were selected by a three-level process at the district, state, and national levels. This year's list demonstrates diversity, as 24 male and 21 female teachers from schools in metros, towns, and far-flung villages have been included.

Celebrating Innovation and Impact

Honourees were awarded for novel methods of teaching, dedication to student growth, and attempts to enhance learning achievements in difficult environments. Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees have played a key role in shaping young minds across India.

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Awards to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day | @rashtrapatibhvn | @EduMinOfIndia https://t.co/fWBMx1FpFf — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 5, 2025

Nationwide Representation

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat each had two teachers represented, together with awardees from the North-East, Union Territories, and southern states, reflecting India's educational diversity.

Importance of Teachers' Day

Commemorated every year on September 5, Teachers' Day celebrates the legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President and a great teacher-philosopher, and reiterates the country's appreciation for teachers.

National Teachers’ Awards 2025: Check Awardees Names

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi – Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward, Andhra Pradesh

Kandhan Kumaresan – Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School Aberdeen, Andaman & Nicobar

Nang Ekthani Mounglang – Govt. Sec. School Pachin, Arunachal Pradesh

Debajit Ghosh – Namsang TE Model School, Assam

Sonia Vikas Kapoor – Atomic Energy Central School No.2, Atomic Energy Education Society

Kumari Nidhi – Primary School Suhagi, Bihar

Dilip Kumar – Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Bihar

Revathy Parameswaran – P S Senior Secondary School, CBSE

Parveen Kumari – Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Dr. Pragya Singh – Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg, Chhattisgarh

Madhurima Acharya – Delhi Public School Newtown, CISCE

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai – GUPS Bhensroad, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

Awadhesh Kumar Jha – Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini, Delhi

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar – Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim, Goa

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma – Primary School Vavdi, Gujarat

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya – Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya, Gujarat

Sunita – PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490), Haryana

Shashi Paul – Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror, Himachal Pradesh

Kuldeep Gupta – Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah, Jammu & Kashmir

Shweta Sharma – Govt. M.S. Vivekanand, Jharkhand

Madhusudan K S – Government Higher Primary School Hinakal, Karnataka

Tarun Kumar Dash – PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

Kishorkumar M S – Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kerala

Ibrahim S – Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth, Lakshadweep

Bherulal Osara – Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner, Madhya Pradesh

Sheela Patel – PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh, Madhya Pradesh

Dr. Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin – Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur, Maharashtra

Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale – Dayanand College of Arts Latur, Maharashtra

Koijam Machasana – Ghari Upper Primary School, Manipur

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang – K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung, Meghalaya

Peleno Petenilhu – John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema, Nagaland

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia – PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Basanta Kumar Rana – Govt. NUPS Kondel, Odisha

V. Rex Alias Radhakrishnan – Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School, Puducherry

Narinder Singh – Government Primary School Jandiali, Punjab

Neelam Yadav – GGSSS Tapukada, Rajasthan

Dr. Pramod Kumar – Sainik School Nalanda, Sainik School

Karma Tempo Ethenpa – PM SHRI Mangan SSS, Sikkim

Vijayalakshmi V – Bharathiyar Centenary Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School, Tamil Nadu

Maram Pavithra – ZPHS Penpahad, Telangana

Bidisha Majumder – Hariananda English Medium H.S. School, Tripura

Madhurima Tiwari – PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati, Uttar Pradesh

Ram Lal Singh Yadav – U.P.S. Badawapur, Uttar Pradesh

Manjubala – GPS Chyurani, Uttarakhand

Tanusree Das – Kuchlachati Primary School, West Bengal