RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: Application Status OUT; Check Key Details!

The application status for the 2024 Technician grade 1 (Signal) recruitment exam has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). By visiting rrbapply.gov.in, candidates who have applied for this exam can see if their forms have been rejected, accepted with conditions, or approved provisionally. RRBs have also disclosed the grounds for the denial of applications. The RRB Technician (CEN 02/2024) recruiting exam is tentatively planned for December 18-20, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29.

This recruiting drive intends to fill 14,298 technician roles, up from the original 9,144 vacancies declared for the open line (across 17 categories). This increase is in response to extra requests from Zonal Railways and Production Units.

Official notice

The official notification stated, “candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted / Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her online application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRBs at any stage of the recruitment process."

Admit cards will be distributed four days prior to the exam date specified on the exam city information slips.

How to check?

-Visit the official website, rrbapply.gov.in. At the top, select the "Apply (Already Have an Account)" link.

-A login window will display on your screen.

-Enter your login information as required.

-Your application's status will be displayed, with three options available.