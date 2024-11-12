GAIL Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 216 Vacancies; Check Details Here

GAIL Recruitment 2024 | File

For the Senior Engineer, Senior Officer, and other positions, GAIL (India) Limited is accepting online applications from qualified applicants. Until December 11, 2024, qualified applicants may apply for the positions on the official website, gailonline.com.



The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 216 positions.

-Senior Engineer: 98 vacancies

-Senior Officer: 130 vacancies

-Officer: 33 vacancies

The official notice read, "All minimum essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/ concerned statutory council (wherever applicable). Diploma in Engineering qualifications (if applicable) should be recognized by respective State Board of Technical Education."

Application fees

While candidates from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are exempt from paying the application fee, those from the UR, EWS, and OBC (NCL) categories must pay a fee of Rs 200.

How to apply?



-Go to gailonline.com, the official website.

-Navigate to the Careers tab on the homepage.

CAREER OPPORTUNITIES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES IN E1 & E2 GRADE: Click the "Apply Online" button.

-Apply for the positions by logging in.

-Complete the form, submit it, and pay the fee.

-Print off a copy for your records.



For the UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS category, the minimum qualifying percentage of marks required to pass the interview is 60%, while for the SC/ST/PwBD category, it is 55%. For UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage of marks required to pass the Group Discussion, Proficiency Test, Physical Fitness Test (if applicable), or any other tool used to evaluate the skills and competencies is 40%, while for SC/ST/PwBD candidates, it is 35%.