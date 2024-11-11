 NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process Explained; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process Explained; Direct Link Here

NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process Explained; Direct Link Here

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the recruitment of 500 Assistant (Class III) positions for graduates. Applications are open online until November 11, 2024. Candidates aged 21 to 30 with a graduation degree can apply. The selection process includes a preliminary exam, mains exam, and regional language test. The monthly salary is ₹39,000 in metro cities.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the recruitment of 500 Assistant (Class III) positions, offering a great opportunity for graduates looking for stable employment in the insurance sector. Interested candidates can apply online through the official NICL website until November 11, 2024.

The NICL Assistant Notification 2024 reveals that there are 500 vacancies available, categorized as follows: General (270), SC (43), ST (33), OBC (113), and EWS (41). Applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university and should be between 21 to 30 years old as of October 1, 2024.

Key Details of NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024

Organization: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

FPJ Shorts
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
2024 Audi Q7 Facelift India Launch on November 28: Key Upgrades and Features
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: Campaigning Ends For 43 Seats In First Phase, 1.37 Crore Voters To Decide Fate Of 683 Candidates On November 13
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check Details Here
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.79 Lakh – All Details Inside
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launched in India Starting at Rs 6.79 Lakh – All Details Inside

Position: Assistant (Class III)

Total Vacancies: 500 (UR- 270, SC- 43, ST- 33, OBC- 113, EWS- 41)

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: NICL Official Website

Salary: ₹39,000 per month in metro cities

Important Dates

Online Registration: October 24 to November 11, 2024

Admit Card Release: 3rd week of November 2024

Preliminary Exam Date: November 30, 2024

Mains Exam Date: December 28, 2024

Selection Process

The recruitment will consist of a three-stage process:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Regional Language Test

Read Also
Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in
article-image

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹39,000 in metro cities, along with various allowances in the pay scale of ₹22,405 to ₹62,265.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply before the deadline to secure their future with NICL.

Direct link to apply online

NICL Assistant recruitment 2024: Read the official notice here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check...

Indian Army Invites Applications For 35th JAG Entry Scheme: 8 SSC Officer Positions Available, Check...

NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process...

NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

Study In UK: Newcastle University Announces VC Excellence Scholarships In UG & PG Courses For...

KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here

KIITEE Application Form 2025 Out At kiitee.kiit.ac.in; Check Details Here

IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet

IIT Kharagpur's E-Cell Launches 16th Entrepreneurship Awareness Drive, 7th Local Startups' Meet