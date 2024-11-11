NICL Recruitment 2024: 500 Assistant Posts Open For Graduates, Key Details & Application Process Explained; Direct Link Here

File/ Representative image

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has announced the recruitment of 500 Assistant (Class III) positions, offering a great opportunity for graduates looking for stable employment in the insurance sector. Interested candidates can apply online through the official NICL website until November 11, 2024.

The NICL Assistant Notification 2024 reveals that there are 500 vacancies available, categorized as follows: General (270), SC (43), ST (33), OBC (113), and EWS (41). Applicants must hold a graduation degree from a recognized university and should be between 21 to 30 years old as of October 1, 2024.

Key Details of NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024

Organization: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL)

Position: Assistant (Class III)

Total Vacancies: 500 (UR- 270, SC- 43, ST- 33, OBC- 113, EWS- 41)

Application Mode: Online

Official Website: NICL Official Website

Salary: ₹39,000 per month in metro cities

Important Dates

Online Registration: October 24 to November 11, 2024

Admit Card Release: 3rd week of November 2024

Preliminary Exam Date: November 30, 2024

Mains Exam Date: December 28, 2024

Selection Process

The recruitment will consist of a three-stage process:

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Regional Language Test

Salary and Benefits

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of ₹39,000 in metro cities, along with various allowances in the pay scale of ₹22,405 to ₹62,265.

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply before the deadline to secure their future with NICL.

Direct link to apply online

NICL Assistant recruitment 2024: Read the official notice here.