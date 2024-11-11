 Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMeghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

On November 18, 2024, the PET is expected to start at a number of locations throughout the state.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit cards for constable jobs will be made available by the Meghalaya Police Central Recruitment Board today, November 11, 2024.

The official Meghalaya Police website, megpolice.gov.in, is where applicants who applied for constable vacancies can download their admit cards. The admit cards were made available between April 8 and May 31, 2024. The admit card will contain information about exam location, date, and time slot. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 2968 open constable vacancies in the Meghalaya Police Department.

How to download?

-Go to megpolice.gov.in, the Meghalaya Police website.
-To download the admit card, find the link and click on it.
-As directed, enter your application information.
-Get a clean duplicate of your PET admission card by downloading and printing it.

Read Also
Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Lists Of Valid & Invalid Candidates Released; Check...
article-image

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location with a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID.

FPJ Shorts
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
JioHotstar: Dubai-Based Siblings Ready To Give Reliance The Domain For Free, Say 'No One Has Pressured Them'
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
'Those Who Say Religion Is In Danger, Their Own Party Is In Danger': Riteish Deshmukh Attacks BJP In Fiery Speech During Brother Dhiraj's Campaign Rally In Latur Rural; Video
'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified
'Mahayuti Will Get More Than 175 Seats, Will Win Baramati With 1 Lakh Votes', Says Ajit Pawar; Campaigns For Maharashtra Elections Intensified
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu
'Donald Trump Won't Abandon Taiwan Due To Its Semiconductor Prowess,' Says Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu

Screening process

On November 18, 2024, the PET is expected to start at a number of locations throughout the state.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be administered by the authority to evaluate the candidates' stamina and level of fitness. In order to assess their knowledge and abilities, candidates who pass the PET will be invited to take the written exam, which will be administered objectively. There will be 150 marks awarded for this exam. Lastly, the qualified candidates will take an interview test.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BPP University Offers ‘Career Guarantee’ To Indian Students In UK

BPP University Offers ‘Career Guarantee’ To Indian Students In UK

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And...

UP BTC 2024 DEIEd Results Released: Check First & Third Semester Outcomes Now, Direct link And...

PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

PM Internship's Scheme Registration Deadline Extended To November 15: Apply Now! Check Details

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At 11 am On telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here

TOSS SSC, Inter Results 2024 To Be OUT Today At 11 am On telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here