Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Admit Card Anytime Soon On megpolice.gov.in

Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit cards for constable jobs will be made available by the Meghalaya Police Central Recruitment Board today, November 11, 2024.

The official Meghalaya Police website, megpolice.gov.in, is where applicants who applied for constable vacancies can download their admit cards. The admit cards were made available between April 8 and May 31, 2024. The admit card will contain information about exam location, date, and time slot. The goal of this hiring campaign is to fill 2968 open constable vacancies in the Meghalaya Police Department.

How to download?



-Go to megpolice.gov.in, the Meghalaya Police website.

-To download the admit card, find the link and click on it.

-As directed, enter your application information.

-Get a clean duplicate of your PET admission card by downloading and printing it.

It is recommended that candidates arrive at the testing location with a printed copy of their admit card and a valid photo ID.

Screening process

On November 18, 2024, the PET is expected to start at a number of locations throughout the state.

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) will be administered by the authority to evaluate the candidates' stamina and level of fitness. In order to assess their knowledge and abilities, candidates who pass the PET will be invited to take the written exam, which will be administered objectively. There will be 150 marks awarded for this exam. Lastly, the qualified candidates will take an interview test.