Meghalaya Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Lists Of Valid & Invalid Candidates Released; Check Here

Freepik Image

The Government of Meghalaya, Directorate of Civil Defence & Home Guards, has uploaded the list of selected candidates whose applications were accepted by the board. Additionally, the board has released a list of candidates with invalid applications.

This information is for those who applied for various posts under the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024. The Central Recruitment Board has published the list of invalid applications on the Meghalaya Police website, megpolice.gov.in.

Candidates can check the lists on the Meghalaya Police website. For any issues, they can contact the helpline number 603314273 during office hours or email their grievances to policetrgmeg@gov.in by October 4.

Meghalaya Police Valid Candidates PDF

Meghalaya Police Invalid Candidates PDF

The Meghalaya Recruitment Board, under the Central Recruitment Board, has issued a notification for the recruitment of constables in diverse positions within the Meghalaya Police force. Online applications were invited on the official website, megpolice.gov.in. The recruitment will fill a total of 2,968 vacancies as follows:

- Law Enforcement: Unarmed Branch Constable (720 vacancies), Armed Branch Constable/Battalion Constable/MPRO GD/Constable Handyman (1,494 vacancies)

- Fire and Safety: Fireman (195 vacancies), Driver Fireman (53 vacancies), Fireman Mechanic/Mechanic (26 vacancies)

- Technical: MPRO Operator (205 vacancies), Signal/BN Operator (56 vacancies)

- Driving: Driver Constable (143 vacancies)