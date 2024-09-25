SECR Recruitment 2024: 46 Sports Quota Positions Available Until This Date; Apply Here At secr.indianrailways.gov.in

Representational photo

The South East Central Railway (SECR) is inviting online applications from eligible Indian sports persons to fill 46 Group C and D vacancies under the sports quota for the year 2024-25. Interested candidates can apply for various disciplines, including athletics, boxing, handball, kho-kho, archery, and badminton, on the official website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

The application process began on September 21, 2024, and will close on October 20, 2024.

SECR Recruitment official notification 2024: PDF Download

The recruitment notification for sports quota positions is available on the SECR website. Below are key details regarding the recruitment:

- Recruitment Authority: Railway Recruitment Cell

- Posts Name: Group C and D Vacancies

- Total Vacancies: 46

- Mode of Application: Online

- Vacancy Announcement Date: September 21, 2024

- Application Start Date: September 21, 2024

- Application End Date: October 20, 2024

Candidates are encouraged to read the official notification for comprehensive information on eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limits, selection processes, and other relevant details.

SECR Eligibility Criteria 2024

Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years old and should meet the educational requirements for the positions they are applying for. Below are the educational qualifications based on pay levels:

- Pay Levels 5/4: Minimum graduation from a recognized university.

- Pay Levels 3/2:

- Passed 12th (+2 stage) or equivalent.

- Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship.

- Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

- Pay Level 1: 10th Pass / ITI or equivalent.

How to Apply for SECR Recruitment 2024

To apply online, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official SECR website, secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

2. Click on "Recruitment/News/Press Release."

3. Select the "Sports Quota" vacancy of RRC Bilaspur.

4. Click on “Click here to Apply Online !!”

5. Register for the posts.

6. Log in to your account.

7. Submit the required details.

8. Pay the application fee.

SECR Recruitment 2024: Selection Procedure

Eligible candidates will undergo a trial. Only those who score 25 or more out of 40 marks in game skill, physical fitness, and coach observations during the trial will proceed to the next recruitment stage.

Marks Distribution:

- Recognized sports achievements: 50 marks

- Performance during trial: 40 marks

- Educational qualifications: 10 marks

- Total: 100 marks

SECR Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

Application fees vary by candidate category:

- General Category: ₹500

- Reserved Category (SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women): ₹250

- Minorities/Economically Backward Class: ₹250

Candidates are urged to check the official notification for further details and updates.