RRB NTPC 2024 Notification: Online Application Starts Sept 14 for 11,558 Posts, Check Salary, Eligibility & Exam Details

Indian Railways | Representational Image

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to soon release the notification for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), one of the most anticipated recruitments. The RRB NTPC notification will be available on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board and in the employment newspaper. Registration will be done on the RRB Online website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The officials have not announced the dates yet.

A notification is circulating online, stating that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will fill 11,558 vacancies through its upcoming recruitment drive. According to the notice, the application process for Graduate Posts (CEN 05/2024) will commence on September 15 and end on October 13, 2024, while the application process for Undergraduate Posts (CEN 06/2024) will take place from September 21 to October 20, 2024. However, candidates seeking government jobs in the railway department are advised to exercise caution and wait for the official notification from RRB, as the circulating notice may be fake or misleading.

The RRB NTPC recruitment 2024 is expected to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies, divided into Graduate and Undergraduate Posts. The expected distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Undergraduate Posts

- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2022

- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361

- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990

- Trains Clerk: 72

- Total: 3445

Graduate Posts

- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1736

- Station Master: 994

- Goods Train Manager: 3144

- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1507

- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732

- Total: 8113

Please note that this information is not available on the official website and is based on expectations. The actual number and distribution of vacancies may vary.

Eligibility:

- Educational Qualification: Graduate or 12th pass according to the posts mentioned

- Age Limit:

- Graduate Posts: 18 to 36 years

- Undergraduate Posts: 18 to 33 years

Application Fee:

- ₹500 for all candidates (except categories mentioned below)

- ₹250 for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC)

Selection Process:

- Online Exam Stage 1 - CBT 1

- Online Exam Stage 2 - CBT 2

- Typing Test (Skill Test) / Aptitude Test

- Document Verification

- Medical Examination

How to apply?

Visit the official website of RRB, indianrailways.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 online application'

It will redirect you to the registration window

Now, register yourself and proceed with the application form

Upload required documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the application form and save it for future reference