RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conclude the application process for 7951 Junior Engineer posts today, August 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official websites of the RRB zone related to their area or on rrbapply.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is set to fill 7951 vacancies for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research) positions in the organization.

The recruitment process consists of three stages.

The first two stages are computer-based examinations, followed by a document verification process in the third stage. The merit list will be based on the final marks obtained by the candidates.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must meet the following criteria:

- Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a degree or diploma in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, or telecommunication engineering.

- Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 36 years old.

To apply, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on the JE recruitment link on the homepage once it is activated.

3. Register with your application number and date of birth.

4. Fill out the RRB JE application form.

5. Pay the required application fees.

6. Download and save the acknowledgment form for further use.

Application fee & Salary details

The application fee for Junior Engineer recruitment is Rs 500. However, for SC, ST, economically weaker, and female candidates, the fee is Rs 250. If candidates want to make corrections to the application form after filling it out, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Candidates selected for the posts will receive a salary of Rs 35,400 per month, along with other allowances and facilities.