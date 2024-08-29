 RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

The recruitment process includes two computer-based exams and document verification. Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 35,400/month. Application fees range from Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Megha ChowdhuryUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conclude the application process for 7951 Junior Engineer posts today, August 29. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official websites of the RRB zone related to their area or on rrbapply.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is set to fill 7951 vacancies for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research) positions in the organization.

The recruitment process consists of three stages.

The first two stages are computer-based examinations, followed by a document verification process in the third stage. The merit list will be based on the final marks obtained by the candidates.

FPJ Shorts
ECOS India IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 3.82 Times; Retail Portion Receives Bids Over 4 Fold
ECOS India IPO Day 2: Public Issue Subscribed 3.82 Times; Retail Portion Receives Bids Over 4 Fold
'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says Only DoPT Can Take Action
'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says Only DoPT Can Take Action
RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies
RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies
Trillion-Dollar Club: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech American Company To Enter Elite List
Trillion-Dollar Club: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Becomes First Non-Tech American Company To Enter Elite List

To be eligible for the posts, candidates must meet the following criteria:

- Educational qualification: Candidates must possess a degree or diploma in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics, or telecommunication engineering.

- Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 36 years old.

Read Also
ISRO Jobs 2024: Apply Now For 30 Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh
article-image

To apply, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on the JE recruitment link on the homepage once it is activated.

3. Register with your application number and date of birth.

4. Fill out the RRB JE application form.

5. Pay the required application fees.

6. Download and save the acknowledgment form for further use.

Application fee & Salary details

The application fee for Junior Engineer recruitment is Rs 500. However, for SC, ST, economically weaker, and female candidates, the fee is Rs 250. If candidates want to make corrections to the application form after filling it out, they will have to pay a fee of Rs 250.

Candidates selected for the posts will receive a salary of Rs 35,400 per month, along with other allowances and facilities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says...

'UPSC Has No Power To Disqualify Me': Ex-IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Challenges Decision In Court, Says...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...

Thane: Police Arrest Male Teacher Of Civic School In Bhiwandi For Allegedly Showing Obscene Videos...

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

RRB Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Apply Now, Last Date Today For 7951 Vacancies

DU Colleges Set To Welcome Fresh Batch Of Students Today

DU Colleges Set To Welcome Fresh Batch Of Students Today

Centre Allows Aadhaar-Based Verification Of Candidates For UPSC Exams: 5 Things To Know

Centre Allows Aadhaar-Based Verification Of Candidates For UPSC Exams: 5 Things To Know