RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here |

Tomorrow, November 6, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the application correction window for undergraduate NTPC positions. Applicants who have successfully registered can edit their RRB NTPC 2024 application form on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates must use their login information, including their application number and birthdate, to make changes to the Railway RRB NTPC 2024 application form. On October 30, the RRB started the NTPC application rectification window.

The department's 11,558 open positions are to be filled by the recruitment effort. 3,445 jobs, including junior clerk/typist, accounts clerk/typist, rail clerk, and commercial/ticket clerk, are designated for undergraduates. There are 8,113 open posts at the graduate level.

Modification fees

A modification fee of Rs 250 must be paid by the applicant if they want to update any information in their application.

How to make corrections in application form:

Step 1: Visit RRBs' official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

Step 3: The screen will display the RRB NTPC application form.

Step 4: At this point, make the necessary adjustments.

Step 5: Pay the modification charge and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep themselves updated.