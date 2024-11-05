 RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here

RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here

Tomorrow, November 6, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the application correction window for undergraduate NTPC positions.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here |

Tomorrow, November 6, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the application correction window for undergraduate NTPC positions. Applicants who have successfully registered can edit their RRB NTPC 2024 application form on the official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Candidates must use their login information, including their application number and birthdate, to make changes to the Railway RRB NTPC 2024 application form. On October 30, the RRB started the NTPC application rectification window. 

The department's 11,558 open positions are to be filled by the recruitment effort. 3,445 jobs, including junior clerk/typist, accounts clerk/typist, rail clerk, and commercial/ticket clerk, are designated for undergraduates. There are 8,113 open posts at the graduate level.

Modification fees

FPJ Shorts
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
'There's No Way That Kamala Harris Regime Would Allow X To Exist': Tesla Chief Elon Musk Raises Alarm On Joe Rogan Podcast
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
UP: 'Influenced' By Astrologer, Man Shoots Wife, 3 Kids To Death In Varanasi; Father & Security Guard His Past Victims
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury
'The Doctors Warned Me' Neymar Gives An Update After Sustaining The Injury

A modification fee of Rs 250 must be paid by the applicant if they want to update any information in their application.

Read Also
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Registration Closes Today: Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here
article-image

How to make corrections in application form:

Step 1: Visit RRBs' official website, rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your password and registration ID to log in.

Step 3: The screen will display the RRB NTPC application form.

Step 4: At this point, make the necessary adjustments.

Step 5: Pay the modification charge and submit the form.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to keep themselves updated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here

RRB NTPC 2024 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Make Changes Here

SC Upholds Validity Of UP Madrassa Law; Says It Does Not Violate The Principle Of Secularism

SC Upholds Validity Of UP Madrassa Law; Says It Does Not Violate The Principle Of Secularism

Odisha HSC 10th Board Exam 2025 Registration Begins At bseodisha.ac.in; Apply NOW!

Odisha HSC 10th Board Exam 2025 Registration Begins At bseodisha.ac.in; Apply NOW!

KEAM 2025: Exam To Be Held From April 24-28, Registration Soon

KEAM 2025: Exam To Be Held From April 24-28, Registration Soon

VITEEE 2025 Registration Process Begins At viteee.vit.ac.in; Exams From April 21

VITEEE 2025 Registration Process Begins At viteee.vit.ac.in; Exams From April 21