 RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Registration Closes Today: Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here
Candidates can pay the application fee from October 28 to 29, with a correction window available from October 30 to November 11. For more details, visit the official site at indianrailways.gov.in.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Indian Railways | Representational Image

The Railway Recruitment Board will close registrations for the RRB NTPC exam for undergraduate positions on October 27, 2024. Candidates who have not yet registered can submit their applications via the official websites of regional RRBs.

The final date to complete the RRB NTPC application for undergraduate posts is October 27, 2024, by 11:29 PM. Previously, the deadline was October 20. Candidates can make their application fee payments from October 28 to 29. The application correction window will be open from October 30 to November 11, 2024.

Important Dates

How to Apply:

To register for RRB NTPC undergraduate posts, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Click on the "Apply" button on the homepage.

Enter the required details to register and log in with your new credentials.

Complete the RRB NTPC application form 2024 and upload the necessary documents.

Make the online payment for the application fee.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

For more information regarding the RRB NTPC exam 2024, candidates can visit the official website at indianrailways.gov.in.

