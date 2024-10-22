RRB JE 2024: Application Status To Be OUT Tomorrow; Check Key Details

RRB JE 2024 |

The application status for the RRB JE 2024 Recruitment will be made public by the Railway Recruitment Board on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. On the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, candidates can check the status of their applications.

The application status will be available for the positions of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor/Research, and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research.

The official notice stated, “candidatures of all accepted candidates (Provisionally accepted/Conditionally accepted) is purely provisional and his/her candidature is liable to be cancelled at any stage of recruitment process or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency/falsified record or data furnished by them in his/her application or any malpractice on the part of candidates coming to the notice of RRB at any stage of the recruitment process."

How to check?

Candidates will receive an email and SMS on their registered email address and cellphone number, respectively, informing them of the status of their application.

-Visit rrbapply.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the Apply button on the homepage, then select the "Already Have an Account?" link.

-Enter your registered email address, password, and mobile number on the newly shown page.

-Click the submit button now, and then click the link to view the status of your RRB JE 2024 application.

-Now carefully review the status of your application.

The application status will not include any information on the exam city or specific exam dates. For all applicants who registered for the test, the RRB JE Application Status 2024 will show whether their applications were rejected (along with the reasons for rejection), accepted provisionally, or approved provisionally with conditions.

Admit cards for the RRB JE 2024 test will be made available around four days prior to the exam date, which is set for December 6–13, 2024.