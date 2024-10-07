 RPF SI, RRB ALP & JE Exam Date 2024 Announced; Check Exam Structure & Dates Here
RPF SI, RRB ALP & JE Exam Date 2024 Announced; Check Exam Structure & Dates Here

The selection process includes multiple stages: CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT, and document verification. Candidates should check the RRB website for updates and admit card information.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 04:36 PM IST
X (@RailwaysBy)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam dates for the RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) Recruitment 2024. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for ALP positions will take place from November 25 to November 29, 2024.

This announcement follows a significant number of applications submitted for the ALP roles earlier this year. The selection process includes several stages, starting with CBT 1, followed by CBT 2, the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), and finally, document verification.

Important Exam Dates

CBT 1 Dates: November 25 to 29, 2024

Admit Card Release Date: To be announced

Registered candidates can check the official RRB ALP Exam Schedule on the RRB's website. The exam will be conducted in multiple shifts at various locations.

RRB Exam Dates 2024

Exam Structure

The RRB ALP recruitment process consists of four stages:

CBT Stage 1

CBT Stage 2 (Part A and Part B)

CBAT

Document Verification

Qualifying Marks

Candidates must secure the following minimum qualifying marks to advance:

UR: 40%

OBC: 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 25%

For the CBAT, candidates must achieve a minimum score of 42 marks to qualify.

Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official RRB website for the latest updates regarding the RRB ALP exam, including information about admit card releases and other important announcements.

