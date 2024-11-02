RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Dates Released, Check Here |

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative timetable for various recruitment examinations. The tentative exam dates are available on the RRBs' official websites for candidates who have applied for positions such as Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), and Railway Protection Force Sub Inspector (RPF SI).

Tentative Exam Schedule |

RRB Recruitment Exam 2024: Tentative Schedule

RRB ALP Exam (CEN 01/2024): November 25 to November 29, 2024

RPF SI Exam (CEN RPF 01/2024): December 2, 3, 9, and 12, 2024

RRB Technician Exam (CEN 02/2024): December 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29, 2024

RRB JE & Others Exam (CEN 03/2024): December 13, 16, and 17, 2024

How to download RRB Exams 2024 admit cards:

RRB exam admit cards will be accessible on the official RRB website roughly ten days prior to the test day.

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Locate the download link for the admission card.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Check the details on the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Print the admit card after downloading it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the Railway Recruitment Board's official website for additional information.

