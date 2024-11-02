 RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative timetable for various recruitment examinations.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Dates Released, Check Here |

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative timetable for various recruitment examinations. The tentative exam dates are available on the RRBs' official websites for candidates who have applied for positions such as Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), and Railway Protection Force Sub Inspector (RPF SI).

Tentative Exam Schedule

Tentative Exam Schedule |

RRB Recruitment Exam 2024: Tentative Schedule

RRB ALP Exam (CEN 01/2024): November 25 to November 29, 2024  

RPF SI Exam (CEN RPF 01/2024): December 2, 3, 9, and 12, 2024  

FPJ Shorts
XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30
XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30
Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia
Study Finds Glaucoma Medication May Help Fight Against Dementia
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With Vivian Dsena
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4
AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

RRB Technician Exam (CEN 02/2024): December 18, 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29, 2024  

RRB JE & Others Exam (CEN 03/2024): December 13, 16, and 17, 2024

Read Also
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Registration Closes Today: Last Chance To Apply; Direct Link Here
article-image

How to download RRB Exams 2024 admit cards:

RRB exam admit cards will be accessible on the official RRB website roughly ten days prior to the test day.

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: Locate the download link for the admission card.

Step 3: Enter your birthdate and registration number.

Step 4: Check the details on the admit card and download it.

Step 5: Print the admit card after downloading it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to visit the Railway Recruitment Board's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

AP TET Result 2024 Postponed To November 4

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE; Check Full Schedule Here

Kerala Board Exam Time Table 2025 Released For SSLC And HSE; Check Full Schedule Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

AP LAWCET Counselling 2024 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Direct Link Here

RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here

RRB ALP, RPF SI, JE, Technician Detailed Exam Schedule Released, Check Here