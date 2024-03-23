Revised MHT CET Exam Dates 2024 Announced At cetcell.mahacet.org; Details Here | Pixabay (representational Pic)

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has made revisions to the MHT CET exam dates 2024 for various courses including engineering, LLB, nursing, and others. Candidates can check the new dates at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET examination for physics, chemistry, and biology (PCB) in 2024 has been rescheduled and will now be conducted from April 22 to 30. On the other hand, the PCM exams will be held from May 2 to 16.

The MHT CET exam dates have been changed after the original dates, which were scheduled for April 16 to 30, were postponed. The reason for the rescheduling is believed to be the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024, although the notice does not provide a specific reason.

Notice here.

The 18th Lok Sabha general elections for 2024, which are being organized by the Election Commission (EC), will take place from April 19 to June 1. As a result, various national and state-level entrance exams have been rescheduled to prevent any conflicts with the general elections. Furthermore, candidates applying for engineering, agriculture, and other technological courses can now make corrections to their MHT CET applications.

The MAH-AAC CET will be conducted on May 12, while the MAH-BA/BSc BEd (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET will be held on May 17. The MAH-LLB 5 years CET is also scheduled for May 17.

The MH-Nursing CET is set for May 18. The MAH-BHMCT CET will be conducted on May 22. The MAH-BBCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET exams will take place from May 27 to 29. The dates for MAH-PGP-CET, PGO-CET, MSc (A & SLP)-CET, MSc(P & O)-CET are yet to be announced.