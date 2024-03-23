 SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in
SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in

SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in

The answer key and question papers for the SSC CHSL exam can be downloaded and printed until April 8th.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
SSC Releases Final Answer Key And Question Papers For CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2023 At ssc.gov.in | Pixabay

The final answer key and question papers for Tier 2 of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2023 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates who took the test can now view the SSC CHSL Tier 2 answer key 2023 on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

The answer key and question papers for the SSC CHSL exam can be downloaded and printed until April 8th. Furthermore, the marks of both successful and unsuccessful candidates are accessible on the previous SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can access their results until March 24th by logging in using their registered ID and password. The final results for SSC CHSL 2023 were announced in February, with a provisional appointment of 1,211 individuals.

SSC's official notice states, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 22.03.2024.”

It further added, “The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys along with respective Question Paper as well as scorecard since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.”

Notice here.

Here's how candidates can check and download the SSC CHSL final answer key 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link on the homepage, leading to a PDF appearing on the screen.

Step 3: Within the PDF, click on the provided link and input the roll number and password.

Step 4: After logging in, the SSC CHSL final answer key and question papers will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL final answer key and question papers, and retain a printed copy for future reference.

