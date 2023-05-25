RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; pass percent records at 92.35%

RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2023 | Representative image

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared the RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023.

The state education minister BD Kalla held a press conference to announce the Rajasthan Board 12th result 2023 for the Arts stream at 3:15 PM in Jaipur.

Students who took the RBSE Class 12 exams for Arts can now check and download their results through the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students will be required to enter their roll numbers and date of birth to access their Rajasthan Class 12 Arts results.

Rajasthan Board 12th result 2023: Pass Percent

This year, the overall pass percentage of RBSE Class 12 Arts students has been recorded at 92.35%.

709,415 students have passed the exams Out of the total 719,743 students who took the RBSE Arts exam 2023.

The Rajasthan Board 12th Arts exams 2023 were conducted from March 9 to April 12, 2023.

Girl students outperformed the male students with an impressive pass percentage of 94.06% in comparison to the male students with a pass percentage of 90.65%.

A total of 16838 students will appear for the supplementary examination. The dates and other details related to the same will be announced in due course of time.

Steps to Download RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023:

Open the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for - Senior Secondary(Arts) - 2023 Result.

A login window will open up, enter your details and submit.

Your RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the RBSE 12th result 2023 and get its hard copy for requirements.