Gujarat GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2023 out at gseb.org; 64.62% students pass

Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Results

GSEB Class 10 results: At 8 a.m. today, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced the class 10 results on its official website, gseb.org. Students can access their results by entering their roll number, mobile number, registration number, and date of birth on the official website.

This year, the board had an overall pass rate of 64.62 percent. Surat district has the highest score of 76.45%, while Dahod has the lowest score of 40.75%. A total of 272 schools achieved a perfect score.

To download the GSEB Class 10 2023 score cards

Visit the Gujarat State Examination Board's official website at www.gseb.org. 2023 STD 10 Click on the GSEB Board SSC result 2023 download link on the webpage. Enter the index number and password for the school, or the seat number. Press the "Submit" button. The GSEB SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

A total of 7,34,898 normal students took the GSHSEB class 10 exams at 958 different locations across Gujarat.

English first language had the highest pass rate of 95.06, while science had the lowest result of 67.72. Girls outnumber boys by 70.62%. The boys' pass rate is 59.58%.