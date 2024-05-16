RBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result May Be Out This Week | Representative Image

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will soon be announcing the RBSE Result 2024 for Classes 10 and 12.

According to reports, the checking process of the answer sheets is complete and the results can be released any time this week.

As per RBSE board data, around 11 lakh students took the examination this year.

Prior to the declaration of the RBSE class 10 and class 12 results, date and time of the results will also be announced by the Rajasthan Board.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent to pass the RBSE class 10 and class 12 exams.

When was the exam held?

The RBSE 10th class 10 board exam 2024 took place from March 07 to March 30, 2024, in a single session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM.

Likewise, the RBSE class 12 board exam 2024 commenced on February 29 and ended on April 04, 2024.

Approximately 10 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 board examination, and around 9 lakh students have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state this year.

Students who appeared for Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be able to check the Rajasthan Board class 10 and class 12 results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to check RBSE class 10 and class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the RBSE class 10 or RBSE class 12 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will be displayed on the screen. Enter your roll number there.

Step 4: Click on the submit option and the result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference.