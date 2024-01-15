Rajasthan: RBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 Out At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024 Out At rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in | Representational pic

Rajasthan Board Class 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 have been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

According to the schedule, the RBSE 10th Board Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 07 to March 30, 2024, in a single session from 8:30 AM to 11:45 PM. Likewise, the RBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2024 will commence on February 29 and end on April 04, 2024.RBSE 12th Timetable 2024

Students preparing for the forthcoming board exams can view and save the exam schedule from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Notification for RBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet | RBSE

Check exam dates with subjects

February 29, 2024: Psychology (19)

March 1, 2024: Public Administration

March 2, 2024: Computer Science (03) / Informatics Practices (04)

March 4, 2024: English Compulsory (02)

March 5, 2024: Vocal Music (16) / Dance Kathak (59) / Instrumental Music (Tabla-63, Pakhawaj-64, Sitar-65, Sarod-66, Violin-67, Dilruya-68, Flute-69, Guitar-70)

March 6, 2024: Sanskrit Literature (12) / Sanskrit Literature (94)

March 9, 2024: Geography (14) / Accountancy (30) / Physics (40)

March 11, 2024: Painting (17)

March 13, 2024: Hindi Compulsory

March 15, 2024: English Literature (20) / Typing Script (Hindi) (34)

March 16, 2024: Philosophy (85) / General Science (56)

March 18, 2024: History (13) / Business Studies (31) / Agricultural Chemistry (38) / Chemistry (41)

March 20, 2024: Environmental Science

March 21, 2024: Political Science (11) / Geology (43) / Agricultural Science (84)

March 23, 2024: Mathematics

March 26, 2024: Home Science (18)

March 27, 2024: Physical Education (60)

March 28, 2024: Economics (10) / Quick Script Hindi (32) / Quick Script English (33) / Agricultural Biology (39) / Biology (42)

March 30, 2024: Rigveda (44) / Shukla Yajurveda (45) / Krishna Yajurveda (46) / Samaveda (47) / Atharvaveda (48) / Nyaya Darshan (49) / Vedanta Darshan (50) / Mimamsa Darshan (51) / Jain Darshan (52) / Nimbarka Darshan (53) / Vallabh Darshan (54) / General Darshan (55) / Ramanand Darshan (57) / Grammar Shastra (86) / Literature (87) / Ancient History (88) / Theology (89) / Astrology (70) / Oceanography (91) / Architecture (92) / Priesthood (93)

April 1, 2024: Hindi Literature (21) / Urdu Literature (22) / Sindhi Literature (23) / Gujarati Literature (24) / Punjabi Literature (25) / Rajasthani Literature (26) / Persian (27) / Prakrit Language (28) / Typographic Script (English) (35) (The question paper of Typing Script should start at 09.00 am.)

April 3, 2024: Sociology (29)

April 4, 2024: Automotive (101) / Beauty & Health (102) / Health Care (103) / Information Technology & IT Services (104) / Retail (105) / Travel & Tourism (106) / Apparel Manufacturing Clothing & Home Decor (108) / Electrical & Electronics (109) / Micro Irrigation System (Agriculture) (110) / Plumber (111) / Telecom (112)

Steps to Download RBSE Time Table 2024:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM 2024"

A PDF of the timetable will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the date sheet for future reference

Download: RBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2024