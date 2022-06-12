RBSE 10th Result 2022 to be announced tomorrow; Here's how to check at rajresults.nic.in

The BSER 10th result will be published, on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, after it has been announced. | IStock images

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be declared tomorrow, June 13. Lakhs of students are awaiting their results. Rajasthan Board sources told Careers360 that the Education Minister will announce the RBSE Class 10 result 2022 on June 13 at 2 PM.



The BSER 10th result will be published, on the official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, after it has been announced. Candidates must provide their roll number and date of birth to obtain the RBSE 2022 Class 10 results.

RBSE 10th Result 2022: Here’s how you can check

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in are the official websites to visit.

Click the "RBSE 10th result" link on the homepage.

Fill in your roll number and date of birth.

Your BSER 10th grade result will appear on the screen.

It is recommended that you download it and print it for future reference.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams between March 31 and April 26 in thousands of exam centres across the state.

The overall pass percentage in the Class 10 RBSE exam, which was conducted in 2021, was recorded at 99.56 per cent.