RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 Results Awaited; Mains Test Dates To Follow

File/ Representative

The RBI Assistant Prelims Test 2023 results will soon be available on the bank's official website, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The results should be released to the public at any moment on this day, December 14, according to media reports. On November 18 and 19, the RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 test was held.

It is unlikely that the RBI will release the Assistant Prelims test answer key. Opportunities.rbi.org.in, the bank's official website, will host the RBI Assistant Prelims 2023 result. This recruitment campaign at the Reserve Bank of India is for approximately 450 Assistant positions.

The date of the Mains test, which will be necessary for eligible candidates who pass the Assistant Prelims exam in 2023, will be announced soon by the central bank. Candidates must meet the requirements, including the cutoffs for each stage of the RBI Assistant selection process, in order to be eligible. The minimum scores required to pass each phase of the RBI Assistant exam will determine the final outcome.

How to verify the RBI Assistant Prelim Results for 2023:

Navigate to opportunities.rbi.org.in, the RBI's official website.

Choose the results option after clicking on the vacancies tab.

Select the Assistant Prelims 2023 Result link by clicking on it.

To log in, enter the necessary registration information.

Verify your RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023 and print it out for your records going forward.

Exam pattern

The 60-minute exam for the RBI Assistant preliminary round was worth 100 points. There were 100 questions total, covering topics like reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language. There were thirty questions in the first segment, worth thirty marks, and thirty questions in each of the next two sections, worth thirty marks each. Inaccurate answers will cost you 0.25 of the total points allotted to the question, according to the RBI.