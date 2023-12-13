SBI Extends Deadline for CBO Recruitment 2023 Till December 17 | Pixabay

The registration deadline for the State Bank of India's CBO Recruitment 2023 has been extended. Applications for positions as Circle Based Officers must be submitted by December 17, 2023. Candidates may apply for the positions by visiting sbi.co.in, the SBI's official website.

November 22 was the commencement of the registration period, with an extended deadline of December 12, 2023. Through this recruitment campaign, 5,280 positions for Circle Based Officers will be filled.

Three steps will comprise the selection process: screening, an interview, and an online test with both objective and descriptive questions.

Steps to apply:

Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

Select the link labeled SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 that appears on the homepage.

After entering your login information, click "Submit."

Complete the application and send in the necessary payment.

Press the submit button to download the page.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

For general categories, the SBI CBO 2023 application fee is ₹750. For candidates who are PwD, SC, or ST, there is no application cost. Interested candidates should visit SBI's official website for additional relevant information.

Important information to be aware of before applying online:

The applicant may only apply for positions in a single state. A candidate may not apply for a position in any other State after submitting an application for one in that State.

The applicant's candidacy will only be taken into consideration for the positions in the State for which it was submitted or chosen. A merit list will be compiled by state and category.

The chosen applicants will be listed in the State's Circle next to the position for which they were chosen.

Until they are promoted to SMGS-IV Grade OR 12 years of service, whichever comes first, the chosen candidates will not be eligible for inner-circle transfers.