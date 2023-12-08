Application Window For SBI Clerk 2023 Extended, Candidates To Get Two More Days

Application Window For SBI Clerk 2023 Extended | Pixabay

The deadline for applying to become a junior associate or SBI clerk has been extended by the State Bank of India (SBI) to December 10. The primary exam is scheduled for February 2024, with the preliminary exam likely to take place in January 2024.

Up until December 10, applicants will also have the ability to make edits to the application. They can print the application form until December 25 according to the bank. The purpose of the exam is to recruit people to fill 8,283 open positions.

Eligibility

Candidates who are General, OBC, or EWS must pay Rs 750. However, there is no application fee for SC, ST, PwBD, ESM, or DESM applications. The uploading of a photo, signature, thumb impression from the left hand, handwritten declaration, and, if applicable, an SBI apprenticeship certificate is required of candidates.

On the official website, sbi.co.in, candidates can apply for the SBI Clerk recruitment exam 2023. According to the age restriction, applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 28 as of April 1, 2023, which means they must have been born between April 2, 1995, and April 1, 2003, inclusive. The objective tests in the SBI Clerk phase-I preliminary exam carry 100 marks. This is a one-hour test with three sections: reasoning ability, numerical ability, and English language.

General and financial awareness, general English, computer aptitude, reasoning ability, and quantitative aptitude will all be tested in the main exams.