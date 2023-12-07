Maharashtra: 7,678 Property Agents Excel In Real Estate Exams Conducted By MahaRERA

Representational photo |

A total of 7,678 property agents, acting as primary intermediaries between real estate developers and purchasers, successfully cleared three exams conducted by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) this year. The exams aim to protect customers' interests in the real estate sector.

Pallavi Upadhay from Mumbai, Sunny Duggal from Raigad and Anil Kumar Khandelwal from Thane were the toppers all with 98 per cent marks.

A total of 4,954 agents appeared of third exam

According to a press note issued by the authority, 4,954 agents appeared for the third exam on November 22, of these 4461 met with success that is 89 per cent passed the exam.

MahaRERA introduced these exams to regulate property transactions, enhance transparency, and ensure accountability. Agents are required to be certified by MahaRERA to practice professionally, demonstrating proficiency in critical documents and compliance with RERA rules and regulations. The press note highlighted the success rates of 96 percent and 93 percent in the first and second exams, respectively. Notably, an 85-year-old agent from Nagpur and an 83-year-old from Pune also passed the exam, showcasing the diverse age range of successful candidates.