 Maharashtra: 7,678 Property Agents Excel In Real Estate Exams Conducted By MahaRERA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 7,678 Property Agents Excel In Real Estate Exams Conducted By MahaRERA

Maharashtra: 7,678 Property Agents Excel In Real Estate Exams Conducted By MahaRERA

Pallavi Upadhay from Mumbai, Sunny Duggal from Raigad and Anil Kumar Khandelwal from Thane were the toppers all with 98 per cent marks.

Draupadi RoheraUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

A total of 7,678 property agents, acting as primary intermediaries between real estate developers and purchasers, successfully cleared three exams conducted by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) this year. The exams aim to protect customers' interests in the real estate sector.

Pallavi Upadhay from Mumbai, Sunny Duggal from Raigad and Anil Kumar Khandelwal from Thane were the toppers all with 98 per cent marks.

A total of 4,954 agents appeared of third exam

According to a press note issued by the authority, 4,954 agents appeared for the third exam on November 22, of these 4461 met with success that is 89 per cent passed the exam.

MahaRERA introduced these exams to regulate property transactions, enhance transparency, and ensure accountability. Agents are required to be certified by MahaRERA to practice professionally, demonstrating proficiency in critical documents and compliance with RERA rules and regulations. The press note highlighted the success rates of 96 percent and 93 percent in the first and second exams, respectively. Notably, an 85-year-old agent from Nagpur and an 83-year-old from Pune also passed the exam, showcasing the diverse age range of successful candidates.

Read Also
Andar Ki Baat: Real Estate Blooming But...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Expert Committee Inspects Malabar Hill Reservoir; Decision On Reconstruction To Be Taken...

Mumbai: Expert Committee Inspects Malabar Hill Reservoir; Decision On Reconstruction To Be Taken...

Mumbai: BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Initiates 'Deep Cleaning' Campaign; Stresses On Illegal Parking...

Mumbai: BMC Chief Iqbal Singh Chahal Initiates 'Deep Cleaning' Campaign; Stresses On Illegal Parking...

Unseen Pictures Reveal 136-Year-Old Malabar Hill Reservoir Beneath Mumbai's Iconic Hanging Garden

Unseen Pictures Reveal 136-Year-Old Malabar Hill Reservoir Beneath Mumbai's Iconic Hanging Garden

Maharashtra: Heated Exchanges in Assembly Ensue As Former Minister Nawab Malik Aligns With Ruling...

Maharashtra: Heated Exchanges in Assembly Ensue As Former Minister Nawab Malik Aligns With Ruling...

Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project: 270 Business, Shop Owners Shifted To New Towers In Phased...

Bhendi Bazaar Redevelopment Project: 270 Business, Shop Owners Shifted To New Towers In Phased...