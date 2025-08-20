 Ranchi Teacher Missing After Obscene Chats With 15 Students; 48-Hour Probe Ordered
Ranchi teacher Abhishek Kumar Sinha goes missing after obscene chats with 15 students; probe panel formed, report due in 48 hours as outrage sparks safety awareness in schools.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
Jharkhand News: A scandal shocked the entire Jharkhand capital, Ranchi, where a teacher, Abhishek Kumar Sinha from Shraddhanand Bal Vidyalaya, reportedly indulged in obscene video conversations with more than 15 students, even trying to entice them to hotel meetings. Shockingly, one student quit school entirely after an intimidating experience at a hotel.

As per the India Today news report, as soon as the allegations popped up on social media, tagging the Deputy Commissioner, Chief Minister, and Education Secretary in the ambit, the administration acted quickly. A three-member inquiry committee was promptly set up, consisting of Seema Kumari (Block Education Extension Officer, Ormanjhi), Rajesh Kumar (Headmaster-cum-Withdrawal and Expenditure Officer, High School Bodeya), and Rakesh Mishra (Headmaster-cum-Withdrawal and Expenditure Officer, High School Bijulia, Ratu). They have been asked to submit their report in 48 hours.

District Education Superintendent (DSE) Badal Raj visited the school, talked to the principal, and interacted with the teachers and students. After analyzing the circumstances, he gave orders that no teacher should be granted leave until the probe was finished. A formal notice to the suspect demanding his cooperation or else severe action has been instructed to be issued by the principal. Officials have assured that if the charges are proved true, there would be no mercy.

article-image

Meanwhile, Sinha is still on the run, his mobile phone turned off, and no information has been received from him at the school.

The DSE also organized awareness sessions for children in areas such as good touch vs. bad touch, sexual abuse protection, and internet safety—steps taken to equip children with the knowledge to spot and report indecent behaviour.

This event has spurred generalized indignation and highlights the need for robust school safety measures, offline and online, to safeguard vulnerable students.

