Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 4,361 Vacancies Closes Today; Check Selection Process Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025 | csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will end the registration procedure for Driver Constables on August 20. Suitable applicants who have yet to submit applications for CSBC Bihar Police Constable Driver jobs can do so on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bihar.gov.in. CSBC is holding a recruiting drive for 4,361 positions.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The recruiting fee is ₹180 for SC and ST candidates and ₹675 for all others. The charge needs to be paid online.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Documents Required

The documents required while applying for this recruitment are:

1. Photograph & Signature

2. 10th & 12th Class Mark Sheets and Certificates

3. Any Two Identity Proofs: Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License

4. Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/ESM, if applicable)

5. NOC (No Objection Certificate) for employed candidates (if applicable)

6. Other relevant documents as per eligibility

Direct link to apply

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for Bihar Police Constable Driver would include a written exam followed by a Physical Efficiency Test.

The written exam will be used to qualify for the physical efficiency test, which will then be used to qualify for the motor vehicle driving efficiency test and document verification.

Note: The final merit list will not be based on the written examination or the physical efficiency test.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for this recruitment are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: To be considered for this recruitment drive, aspirants must have completed Class 12 from a recognized board. They must also be qualified to drive a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) or Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) for one year before the advertisement.

2. Age limit: The applicants must be between 20 and 25 years old. Aspirants from the reserved category would be eligible for reservation under government rules.