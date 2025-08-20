SBI Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Clerk Positions Ends Soon; Check Details Here

SBI Recruitment 2025 | sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) will shortly end the online registration for Junior Associates in Customer Support and Sales (also known as SBI Clerks). Qualified candidates can submit applications for the SBI Clerk 2026 vacancy via the official website, sbi.co.in. This recruitment campaign is for 6589 Junior Associate openings within the bank (both regular and backlog).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will include preliminary and main exams, as well as a test in the required local language.

1. The SBI Clerk preliminary test will consist of 100 objective-type questions and will last one hour.

2. The Mains exam will last two hours and forty minutes and have 190 questions and 200 marks.

3. After passing the Mains exam, students who were provisionally chosen and did not study a particular state local language in class 10 or 12 are required to take the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT).

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To register for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI Careers at sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Current Openings” and then Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales).

Step 3: After this, go to the Apply Online and click on the new registration

Step 4: Next, candidates need to start their SBI Clerk application process by entering the basic details such as name, contact number, email ID, address, etc.

Step 5: Fill out the academic details and professional qualifications, and choose the preferred exam center.

Step 6: Now, upload the SBI Clerk Handwritten Declaration, photograph and signature (necessary format), and make the payment.

Step 7: Review the form carefully and then submit.

Step 8: At last, an email will be sent with the registration ID and password by SBI for further login.

Direct link to apply

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Age limit: Candidates aged between 20 and 28 on April 1, 2025. Between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005 (inclusive), they had to be born. Reserved category candidates are eligible for a relaxation in the upper age restriction under the rules.

2. Educational qualification: This recruiting campaign is open to graduates in any discipline from a reputable university, as well as those with an equivalent qualification. Candidates with integrated dual degrees should guarantee that they complete the dual degree by December 31, 2025.

3. Students in their last year/semester of graduation may also apply provisionally. If provisionally selected, students must provide proof of passing the graduation exams by December 31, 2025.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is ₹750 for general, OBC, and EWS applicants. Aspirants in the SC, ST, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories do not need to pay an application fee. The cost can be paid through an Online Payment Option, i.e. Credit Card/Debit Card,/Net Banking.