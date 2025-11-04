 RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions
RRB Announces Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule For JE, Technician, And Paramedical Posts; Check Important Instructions

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Chandigarh has released the schedule for document verification and medical examination for JE, DMS, Technician, and Paramedical posts. The DV will begin on November 20, 2025, followed by the medical test the next day. A final chance for absentees is on December 1, 2025. Candidates must upload documents 15 days before DV.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
RRB Document Verification And Medical Exam Schedule | Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the DV and ME schedule for various posts, including Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Technician, and Paramedical categories. It will be conducted on November 20, 2025, at the office of RRB, Railway Colony (near Railway Station), Chandigarh, and the reporting time is 9:30 AM.

Shortlisted Candidates and Basis of Selection

The shortlist of candidates for DV & ME in the subjects, having qualified the CBT-I and CBT-II held under CEN 03/2024, is released. The first main panel list after the first round of DV/ME was published on October 14, 2025. Additional candidates were provisionally selected and included on the latest list for the next phases of verification.

Medical Examination Details

The medical examination will be held the day after each candidate's document verification. Details regarding venue, timing, and other instructions will be provided by the DV officers after successful completion of the verification process.

Block Date for Absentees

Candidates who cannot appear on the scheduled date of DV for valid reasons, such as attending a university or government-sponsored examination or being unwell, shall be given a last chance on December 1, 2025, at 9:30 AM. No fresh e-call letter will be issued for the same; candidates should attend with their existing call letter.

Uploading Documents Instructions

The link to the portal for uploading the required documents will be activated 15 days before the scheduled DV date on the official RRB website. Applicants have to upload:

-Aadhaar card, latest photograph, signature, and two identification marks.

-Educational certificates and mark sheets in one PDF.

-SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates - Valid community certificates (old and current)

- PwBD certificate and UDID card, if applicable

-Additional documents, such as NOC, experience certificate, or an affidavit in case of name discrepancy.

Important Guidelines

RRB explained that the shortlisting does not imply the confirmation of appointment, and the candidature is purely provisional until all documents have been verified. Any wrong information or discrepancy noticed at any stage will lead to the cancellation of candidature.

