 Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Colleges Record Highest NSS Enrolment In India
Tamil Nadu’s polytechnic colleges have recorded the highest NSS enrolment in India, with 45,500 volunteers across 335 institutions. Officials credit the DOTE’s efforts and youth enthusiasm. Since its 1983 launch, the NSS in Tamil Nadu has expanded rapidly, driving community service, leadership, and social awareness through diverse initiatives and Red Ribbon Clubs.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu Polytechnic Colleges Record Highest NSS Enrolment In India | X @NSS_TNPTC

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s polytechnic colleges have achieved a remarkable milestone, recording the highest National Service Scheme (NSS) enrolment among students in the country.

Officials attribute this to the active involvement of youth volunteers and the consistent encouragement from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

About The National Service Scheme

The NSS, a flagship initiative of the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, enables students to take part in various community service and nation-building activities. Introduced in Tamil Nadu’s polytechnic institutions during 1983–84, the scheme began modestly with just 10 colleges and 1,000 student volunteers. Over the decades, the programme has grown exponentially.

“Today, NSS units function in 335 polytechnic colleges with 45,500 registered volunteers, the highest among polytechnic institutions across India,” said a senior DOTE official.

Between 2000 and 2004, NSS participation rose sharply, with 20,765 students enrolling in the scheme. The official noted that “in the last five years alone (2019–2025), over 45,000 students have joined, demonstrating a renewed enthusiasm among youth to contribute to society.”

He added that the NSS continues to act as “a transformative platform to shape character and behaviour, moulding students into socially responsible citizens.”

The NSS framework in Tamil Nadu has also been instrumental in establishing Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) across 250 polytechnic colleges, promoting awareness on HIV/AIDS and related health issues.

Over the years, the state has earned multiple national awards for effective implementation of the scheme and for integrating service with skill-based learning.

NSS volunteers in Tamil Nadu engage in a wide spectrum of community-oriented programmes -- tree plantation drives, health education campaigns, disaster management workshops, road safety and first aid training, women’s self-employment initiatives, and technical training for rural youth.

“More than 90 per cent of these activities have achieved their intended goals because of the active participation and commitment of NSS volunteers,” the official said.

From shaping leadership qualities to fostering empathy and civic awareness, Tamil Nadu’s polytechnic students continue to prove that service learning can go hand in hand with technical education -- building not only skilled professionals but also compassionate citizens.

