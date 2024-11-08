 Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From ₹18,900
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024: Deadline For 23,820 Positions Extended, Salary Starting From ₹18,900

Interested applicants may apply for the positions on the official websites, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Job 2024 | Official Website

The deadline for online applications for the Safai Karamchari positions has been extended by the Rajasthan Local Self Government (LSG). Until November 20, 2024, interested applicants may apply for the positions on the official websites, recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in or lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

The goal of the hiring campaign is to cover 23,820 open positions. The candidates will be chosen by a lottery. Following that, there will be a document verification and medical exam.

Salary

The wage range for this position is between Rs 18,900 and Rs 56,800. According to the 7th Pay Commission's pay matrix-level 1, the beginning monthly compensation for a Safai Karmchari employed by the Rajasthan government is Rs. 18,900. After the two-year probationary period, the monthly income rises to Rs. 56,800.

Application Fees


The regular application fee is ₹600, while reserved and PwD applicants pay ₹400. Corrections incur a ₹100 charge.

Eligibility criteria

As on January 1, 2025, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40. Candidates in the reserved category are eligible for relaxations of the upper age restriction. Candidates must reside in Rajasthan and have worked in sanitation for at least a year.

How to apply?

-Go to lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website for Rajasthan's Local Self Government Department.
-Click the "Recruitment" tab.
-From the home page, select the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 application link.

-To acquire your login information, please register.
-To access the application form and log in to your account, enter your login credentials.
-Complete the application.
-Please upload your documents and pay the application fee.

From November 11 to November 25, applicants can amend their forms for a charge of Rs 100.

