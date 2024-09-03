Rajasthan RPSC RAS Recruitment 2024: Vacancies For 733 Positions OUT

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission has published the announcement for RPSC RAS 2024. On September 19, 2024, the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Exam 2024 registration period will open. Candidates may submit an online application at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the RPSC's official website. October 18, 2024 is the last day to apply for the positions.



RPSC will fill up to 733 positions through its recruitment procedure. There are 387 subordinate service posts and 346 state service posts among them.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants must be graduates of one of the government universities or an equivalent institution in order to apply for the exam.

The lowest age requirement for individuals to apply for this position is 21, and the maximum age limit is 40. The calculation of age will begin on January 1, 2025. The state's reserved categories have also received relaxation in the upper age limit concurrently.

Exam Pattern



The preliminary exam and the main exam are the two sequential written exams that make up the selection process. There will be only one objective-type paper in the preliminary test, with a maximum score of 200 marks. The test is merely a screening tool, and the results of the preliminary exam will not be taken into consideration when establishing the final order of merit.

Application Fees

A 600 rupee application fee must be paid at the time of application for candidates from General, BC, OBC Creamy Layer, and other states. This charge has been set at Rs 400 for reserved groups.