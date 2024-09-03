 Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 Declared, Check Here
As per the previously announced selection procedure for the Constable positions, all candidates who passed the written exam must show up for the skill/proficiency test.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

The Rajasthan Police Department's official website now features the results for the Constable positions. Candidates who took part in the computer-based testing (CBT) written exam can view their results on the Rajasthan Police website at https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. As per the previously announced selection procedure for the Constable positions, all candidates who passed the written exam must show up for the skill/proficiency test.

How to check?

-The Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 has been released, enabling candidates to view their rank and merit position for the Constable positions.
-Go to the Rajasthan Police Department's official website at https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in.

-Navigate to the Rajasthan Police Constable Result link located on the homepage.
-Select the area and location that you apply for.

-Select the relevant link.
-The results are printable for your future use.

Every candidate who passed the CBT will need to show up for the Skills Test phase of the selection procedure for the Constable positions. The Range Headquarters will soon hold a proficiency or skill test. The concerned authorities will shortly make available on its official website the online admit card for the Proficiency test. The official notification also says that the authority will shortly notify you of the precise timetable for the proficiency tests.

Rajasthan Police Constable 2024

The written examination for the Rajasthan Police Constable positions was held throughout the state on June 13 and 14, 2024.

The candidates were put through a Physical Efficiency/Measurement (PET/PST) test between December 28 and December 30, 2023, in order to fill 3578 constable positions in the Rajasthan Police. The department's website has the lists of candidates who passed the Computer Based Test (CBT) that was held on June 13 and 14, 2024, for the positions of Driver, Horseman, Constable General, and Telecommunication.

