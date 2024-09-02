SSC CPO 2024 Paper I Results Declared: 83,801 Candidates Qualify, Check Now On ssc.gov.in

IStock images

SSC CPO Results 2024: The SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) results 2024 were released by the Staff Selection Commission on September 2, 2024. The Paper I result has been made public. Candidates who took part in the exam can view their results on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

In total, the number of candidates who managed to clear the exam is 83801. Out of these, 76,278 candidates were men and 7,335 candidates were women. These results have been released for the candidates who took the Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination for Sub-Inspectors in 2024.

"Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination (Para-12.3). Such normalized marks have been used for processing the result. Bonus marks have been provisionally awarded to those candidates who have claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) Certificate in their Application Form. Such Candidates will have to substantiate their claim at the time of Document Verification (DV)," read the official notice.

The examination for Paper I took place between June 27 and June 29, 2024.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

The result card includes candidate details like the name of the candidate, total marks, marks scored, roll number, application number, date of birth and more.

Those who pass the exam must show up for the PET/PST, which the CAPFs will administer. The PET/PST schedule will be announced soon.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.