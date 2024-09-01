UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Out For Re-Exam To Be Held On September 4 | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The UGC NET admit card 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for exams that were cancelled at four test locations because of technical difficulties and excessive rain. For all applicants who took the exam, a re-examination of the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2024) June session will be held on September 4 at four exam centres: Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

On September 4, from 3 to 6 p.m., the second shift of the UGC NET re-exam 2024 will take place.



Candidates are advised to remember that their roll number and exam city would not be changing. Additionally, the NTA advised applicants to confirm the exam center's address, date, and shift timings.

UGC NET 2024: Why were the exams cancelled?



The originally scheduled NTA UGC NET exam 2024 was cancelled due to rumours of a paper leak. The tests that were postponed have begun and will end on September 4.

The NTA declared that severe rain and waterlogging had forced the cancellation of the NET test that was supposed to take place on August 27 at Amatyas Global IT Solution, Mahakal Chowk Mahaprabhuji Baithak, opposite the police station, Kalvad Road, Jamnagar, Gujarat. Additionally, tests at the Shankara Group of Institutions in Jaipur, Rajasthan; Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh; and Jainee College of Engineering and Technology in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu were cancelled due to technical issues that occurred during the exam.

How to download admit card?

Candidates downloading the UGC NET admit card 2024 will need to provide their application number, birthdate, and security pin.



-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the NTA website for UGC NET.

-Go to the exam day admit card download link and open it.

-Enter your birthdate and application number as your login credentials.

-Enter the security pin that is visible.

-Download the admission card and submit it.

-On the day of the exam, print off the admit card.