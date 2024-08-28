UGC NET 2024: Admit Card Released For Exams Till September 3; Download NOW! | Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET), which is scheduled to take place until September 3 of this year. Students who have exams scheduled between August 29, 2024 and September 3, 2024 can now verify and obtain their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Candidates are required to verify the barcode, signature, and photo on their admit card. A warning on the main page asks the candidates to re-download the admit card if the photo, signature, or barcode are missing.

How to download?

Candidates must enter their application number, date of birth (DoB), and security pin on the login box in order to obtain the hall tickets.

Read Also UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon

-Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the NTA website for UGC NET.

-Go to the exam day admit card download link and open it.

-Enter your birthdate and application number as your login credentials.

-Enter the security pin that is visible.

-Download the admission card and submit it.

-On the day of the exam, print off the admit card.



Candidates must bring a few essential items to the exam centre for the UGC NET 2024 exam. The UGC NET admit card, a self-declaration form, a ballpoint pen, an extra passport-sized photo, and a legitimate photo ID are among these items. A valid ID can be a passport, Aadhaar card with a photo, PAN card, or driver's license.

A candidate can email ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call 011-40759000 to reach the National Testing Agency (NTA) if they are having trouble downloading their admit card or if there is a mistake in any of the information on it.