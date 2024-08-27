 UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon

UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon

The official notification stated that the exam was cancelled on August 27, 2024, during the first shift in CBT mode, due to technical issues at the Shankara Group of Institutions exam centre.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC NET June 2024 exam at the Shankara Group of Institutions, situated in the RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been cancelled, according to a statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Technical difficulties during the exam on August 26, 2024 caused a disruption to the scheduled August 27, 2024 exam.

The official notification stated that the exam was cancelled on August 27, 2024, during the first shift in CBT mode, due to technical issues at the Shankara Group of Institutions exam centre. Exams for every applicant assigned to this centre will be rescheduled. The revised date, time, and location will shortly be announced by the NTA on the official UGC NET website.

Read Also
UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link
article-image

The official notice read, “Due to technical glitches during the examination process at Shankara Group of Institutions, Sp-41, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, National Highway 11C, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 302028, the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) examination scheduled on 27.08.2024 (Shift – I) in CBT mode could not be conducted.”

It is significant to remember that a breach in exam integrity resulted in the cancellation of the UGC NET June 2024 exam, which was originally scheduled for June 18.

UGC NET exam cancelled on August 21

FPJ Shorts
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy
Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President Amid Mollywood #MeToo Controversy

Recently, the exam that was supposed to be held at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, on August 21, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency. The exam was cancelled due to technical issues. A new exam date will be announced by the agency soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: What Is Chhatra Samaj? Recently Formed Student Outfit Leading The...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: What Is Chhatra Samaj? Recently Formed Student Outfit Leading The...

'No Mobile, No Life': Student Explains The 'Major Role' Of Mobile Phones, Gets Full Marks From...

'No Mobile, No Life': Student Explains The 'Major Role' Of Mobile Phones, Gets Full Marks From...

To Hide Thailand Trip, Mumbai Student Tore Four Pages Of Passport, Now Arrested

To Hide Thailand Trip, Mumbai Student Tore Four Pages Of Passport, Now Arrested

GATE 2025: Registrations Open Tomorrow, Check Important Documents To Keep Ready

GATE 2025: Registrations Open Tomorrow, Check Important Documents To Keep Ready

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: BJP Claims 4 Students Missing Ahead Of 'Nabanna Abhijan' March,...

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: BJP Claims 4 Students Missing Ahead Of 'Nabanna Abhijan' March,...