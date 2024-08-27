UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon

UGC NET 2024 |

The UGC NET June 2024 exam at the Shankara Group of Institutions, situated in the RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been cancelled, according to a statement released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Technical difficulties during the exam on August 26, 2024 caused a disruption to the scheduled August 27, 2024 exam.



The official notification stated that the exam was cancelled on August 27, 2024, during the first shift in CBT mode, due to technical issues at the Shankara Group of Institutions exam centre. Exams for every applicant assigned to this centre will be rescheduled. The revised date, time, and location will shortly be announced by the NTA on the official UGC NET website.

The official notice read, “Due to technical glitches during the examination process at Shankara Group of Institutions, Sp-41, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, National Highway 11C, Kukas, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 302028, the UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) examination scheduled on 27.08.2024 (Shift – I) in CBT mode could not be conducted.”

It is significant to remember that a breach in exam integrity resulted in the cancellation of the UGC NET June 2024 exam, which was originally scheduled for June 18.

UGC NET exam cancelled on August 21

Recently, the exam that was supposed to be held at Dr. Ghanshyam Singh College of Education in Varanasi, on August 21, was cancelled by the National Testing Agency. The exam was cancelled due to technical issues. A new exam date will be announced by the agency soon.