UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Hall tickets For Exams Up To August 30 Released, Here's The Download Link

UGC NET 2024 |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) admit cards for exams up to August 30. Candidates who will appear in the examination on August 27, 28, 29, and 30 can download their hall tickets from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Previously, the agency released admit cards for the August 21, 22, and 23 examinations. The exam, which was scheduled for August 26, was postponed to August 27 in view of the Janmashtami celebrations. Hall tickets for this rescheduled exam and for the August 28, 29, and 30 examinations can be downloaded from the examination website.

For the September 2, 3, and 4 UGC NET examinations, hall tickets will be issued later. Candidates have to download the admit card along with the undertaking after logging in with their application number and date of birth. The NTA has asked them to carefully read the instructions given on admit cards.

On the day of the examination, they have to bring a printed copy of the admit card (all pages) along with a valid photo ID proof (original copy). A list of permitted photo IDs will be given on the admit cards.

How to download UGC NET admit card 2024?

1. Open the NTA website – ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Open the admit card download link.

3. Enter your application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

4. Submit the details and download the admit card.

5. Take a printout for the exam day.

If a candidate faces any difficulty in downloading the admit card or if there is any error in the details contained in the admit card, they can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 011-40759000 or send an email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

For updates regarding the UGC NET examination, candidates should regularly visit the NTA website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.