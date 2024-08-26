UGC NET Exam: Kolkata Police Alert Candidates To Take Precautions Amid 'Nabanna Abhiyan' Protests On Exam Day

X

The Kolkata police have issued an advisory for candidates scheduled to take the UGC NET examination on August 27, 2024, in two shifts. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination from 9:30 am-12:30 pm and again from 3:00-6:00 pm.

However, the 'Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj' is organizing a 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on the same day, which may lead to disruptions.

The Kolkata police shared an advisory on X (previously Twitter), stating: "Tuesday, August 27, is the day when several candidates are scheduled to take the UGC-NET exam from 9.30 am-12.30 pm and again from 3.00-6.00 pm. An organisation calling itself ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ has called for a ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on the same day."

To ensure a smooth experience for candidates, the Kolkata police have taken measures to provide adequate assistance.

"We have ensured adequate police presence on the roads so that no UGC-NET candidate has difficulty reaching their examination centre. In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station," reads the advisory.

Candidates are advised to seek help from nearby police personnel or contact the nearest police station in case of an emergency. With adequate police presence on the roads, candidates can reach their examination centres without difficulty.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the UGC-NET June 2024 Examination in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, across various cities in the country for 83 subjects.

Candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

For any clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.