Rajasthan: RPSC 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 cancelled after paper leak

Rajasthan: RPSC 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 cancelled after paper leak

According to a Member of Parliament, Hanuman Beniwal, the paper was leaked before the beginning of the exam.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 24, 2022, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: RPSC 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 cancelled after paper leak | Representative Photo
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has called off the 2nd grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge after the exam paper was illegally out on Saturday morning. The exam paper was already doing rounds on social media since the morning of Saturday, December 24.

article-image

Police was given information that a bus carrying candidates, who were going to take the RPSC 2nd grade paper, were carrying the question papers. A team of police officers and Special Operations Group (SOG) started an investigation and stopped the bus within Bakeria police station area to tally both the papers.

50 people, including 8 women, have been arrested in the 2nd grade teacher paper leak case.

Mastermind caught

With the most of the accused being from Rajasthan's Jalore and Sirohi districts, the mastermind was from Jodhpur.

Superintendant of Anand Sharma Girls School, Kamlesh Kumar, told ANI that "We received box of GK question paper (of Teachers Exam) with our centre code on it. As box was opened exam papers didn't have our centre code. We informed dist administration were told that the paper has been cancelled."

