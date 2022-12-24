Rajasthan Shocker: RPSC 2nd grade teacher's recruitment papers leak just before exam day

Representation Photo |

Udaipur: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) 2nd grade teacher's recruitment exam's papers have leaked right before exam day on Friday. This exam was to be conducted for the recruitment over 9,700 vacant posts.

The first shift exam has been cancelled which was to be conducted at 9 am today. The exam was for GK and Psychology subjects. The second shift exams will be for Science subject.

The 2nd grade exam of RSPC for teacher's recruitment was to be held from December 21 to December 27,2022. A total of 22,356 students were to appear the first shift exam of RSPC. While 7,740 students were to appear for the second shift exam of RSPC.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.