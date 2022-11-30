e-Paper Get App
WB DEIEd paper leaked; Education board orders CID probe

The West Bengal DEIEd exam papers were leaked an hour-and-a-half prior to the exam.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 09:35 AM IST
WB DEIEd paper leaked; Education board orders CID probe
Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered a probe by state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) paper leak, a senior official said.

"The CID has been asked to probe the DElEd paper leak and file the report quickly," the official told PTI.

Allegations were levelled that the paper was leaked around an hour-and-a-half before the examination started on Monday.

