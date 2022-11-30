WB DEIEd paper leaked; Education board orders CID probe |

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Tuesday ordered a probe by state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the alleged Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) paper leak, a senior official said.

"The CID has been asked to probe the DElEd paper leak and file the report quickly," the official told PTI.

Allegations were levelled that the paper was leaked around an hour-and-a-half before the examination started on Monday.