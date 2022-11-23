e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWB: Clash in Howrah school, exam cancelled

WB: Clash in Howrah school, exam cancelled

Exams scheduled on the same day were also cancelled.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
Follow us on

Howrah: A clash was witnessed in Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya school in West Bengal's Howrah after a group of Hindu students protested and demanded entry with saffron scarves inside the class.

The protest started after authorities allowed Muslim girl students wearing Hijab to enter inside the school gate. There was also a clash between the two groups of students.

The incident reportedly occurred in Howrah's Sankrail on Tuesday and heavy police personnel were deployed.

Read Also
Mumbai: 'Issue should not be politicised,' say Muslims on Hijab ban verdict
article-image

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel defused the tensions and brought the situation under control. Exam scheduled on the same day were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal board-affiliated school has called for a meeting with the managing committee, parents and the local administration to ensure peace.

RECENT STORIES

University of Alberta graduation program 2023

University of Alberta graduation program 2023

LawSikho students score well in UGC-NET (Law) exam

LawSikho students score well in UGC-NET (Law) exam

US work visa regulations Indian professionals must keep in mind to avoid uncertainty amid layoffs

US work visa regulations Indian professionals must keep in mind to avoid uncertainty amid layoffs

WB: Clash in Howrah school, exam cancelled

WB: Clash in Howrah school, exam cancelled

ON CAMERA: Drunk school principal found sleeping shirtless in classroom

ON CAMERA: Drunk school principal found sleeping shirtless in classroom