WB: Clash in Howrah school, exam cancelled

Representative Image | PTI

Howrah: A clash was witnessed in Dhulagori Adarsha Vidyalaya school in West Bengal's Howrah after a group of Hindu students protested and demanded entry with saffron scarves inside the class.

The protest started after authorities allowed Muslim girl students wearing Hijab to enter inside the school gate. There was also a clash between the two groups of students.

The incident reportedly occurred in Howrah's Sankrail on Tuesday and heavy police personnel were deployed.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel defused the tensions and brought the situation under control. Exam scheduled on the same day were also cancelled.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal board-affiliated school has called for a meeting with the managing committee, parents and the local administration to ensure peace.